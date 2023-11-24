Wilson caught seven of 10 targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Wilson got both hands on a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter but failed to control it to the ground. He got a chance at redemption two plays later and converted it for his third touchdown of the season, and his first since Week 2. The one-yard touchdown came with the Jets trailing 27-6 and facing softer coverage. Prior to scoring, Wilson didn't benefit from the change in quarterback from Zach Wilson to Tim Boyle -- who finished with 179 passing yards on 38 attempts -- so the Jets' No. 1 receiver will have to overcome poor quarterback play again when the Jets host the Falcons in Week 13.