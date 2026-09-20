Wilson caught five of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Packers.

Wilson broke a 7-7 tie with a five-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, but the Jets ultimately failed to close the game out after taking a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Adonai Mitchell led the Jets with 12 targets and tied Breece Hall for the team receiving yards lead at 63. Wilson figures to operate as the team's top pass catcher most weeks, as he did in the season-opening win over the Titans, and the 2022 first-round pick has accounted for Geno Smith's lone touchdown pass through two games. Up next for Wilson and the Jets is a juicy Week 3 matchup against the struggling Lions secondary.