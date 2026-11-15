Wilson (concussion) caught seven of 14 targets for 106 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Bills.

Wilson set a new season high in targets and came one yard short of his Week 3 season high Sunday in his return from a one-game absence due to a concussion. His production came on a mix of passes from Geno Smith (ankle) and rookie Cade Klubnik, the latter of whom saw his first NFL action after Smith exited in the second half. Wilson figures to work as the top target for whomever starts under center in a Week 11 road game against the Chargers.