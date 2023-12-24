Wilson caught nine of 15 targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Commanders.

With Trevor Siemian under center instead of Zach Wilson (concussion), Wilson the wideout saw a season high in target volume but didn't get many opportunities to stretch the field, as his longest reception went for only 16 yards. Running back Breece Hall ended up leading the Jets in catches, targets and receiving yards as Siemian stuck to a dink-and-dunk game plan. Wilson effectively remains a one-man show among the Jets' receiving corps, although Jason Brownlee did catch one pass among his three targets for an eight-yard TD on Sunday, but high volume won't necessarily lead to big production in Week 17 against a fierce Browns defense.