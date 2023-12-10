Wilson caught nine of 14 targets for 108 yards and added a three-yard run in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Texans.

Wilson had consecutive receptions of 16 and seven yards on New York's second and third offensive plays, but his only other contribution in the first half was a three-yard jet sweep in the second quarter to convert on fourth-and-1. He got going again coming out of halftime, catching three passes for 55 yards on the first drive of the second half to set up a 15-yard Randall Cobb touchdown. That touchdown opened the floodgates to a 30-point second half from the Jets, and Wilson ultimately set a season high in receiving yards while tying his season high in targets. Zach Wilson also threw for a season-high 301 yards, so New York's passing game is heating up heading into a Week 15 trip to Miami.