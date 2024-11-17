Wilson caught four of eight targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.

Wilson posted his lowest receiving yardage total of the season and has just 59 yards over his last two games combined after averaging 94.4 over the previous five games. Aaron Rodgers hasn't been nearly as much of an upgrade under center as the Jets anticipated, but Wilson has still benefited from the change. Heading into the Jets' Week 12 bye, Wilson has already set a career high with five receiving touchdowns, and he's on pace for 1,116 receiving yards this season, which would narrowly set a new personal best for the third-year wideout.