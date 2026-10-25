Wilson caught two of three targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Dolphins.

Wilson wasn't targeted in the first half as the Jets took a 21-7 deficit into the locker room. He was slightly more involved in the second half, but Wilson was overshadowed for a second consecutive game by rookie first-round pick Omar Cooper, who has exceeded 100 receiving yards with a touchdown in both games since recovering from an ankle injury. Wilson will try to bounce back from this season-worst performance in catches, receiving yards and targets when the Jets host the Raiders in Week 8.