Wilson is set to operate as the top wide receiver in 2025 for new Jets quarterback Justin Fields, with whom the team agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract, per Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

In addition to signing Fields, the Jets have parted ways with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, the latter of whom cut into Wilson's target share significantly after being acquired in a midseason trade with Vegas last season. The mobile Fields isn't considered a particularly proficient passer, but the biggest knock on him has been his failure to get off his first read, and Wilson figures to be that top read frequently in a Jets offense that could still bolster its receiving corps via free agency or the draft but currently lacks a clear starter opposite Wilson. Case in point, D.J. Moore set career highs in both receiving yards (1,364) and receiving touchdowns (eight) with Fields at quarterback for the Bears in 2023. Wilson also has some established familiarity with Fields from their college days, as they were teammates at Ohio State in 2019 and 2020, though Wilson's most productive college season came in 2021 with C.J. Stroud under center.