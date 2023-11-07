Wilson caught seven of 13 targets for 80 yards and lost a fumble in Monday's 27-6 loss to the Chargers.

Wilson fumbled in the first quarter, but that didn't deter the Jets from feeding their top receiver 13 targets for a second consecutive game, and he has been targeted at least 12 times in four of the past five games. With little receiving talent besides Wilson, New York has little choice but to force feed the standout wideout, but defenses can also afford to shift significant attention in his direction. Still, it's encouraging that three of his four highest yardage totals have come in the past three games, though Wilson will be looking to break a touchdown drought that dates back to Week 2 when the Jets fly to Vegas in Week 10.