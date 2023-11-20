Wilson caught two of eight targets for nine yards in Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills.

Jets coach Robert Saleh finally got frustrated with Zach Wilson's inability to move the ball consistently as quarterback and turned to backup Tim Boyle in the second half, but neither signal-caller was able to connect downfield with the team's top wideout. It was Garrett's worst production of the season, and the elbow injury he picked up last week may have also been a factor. The performance snapped a streak of four straight games in which he'd seen at least 12 targets and turned them into at least 80 yards. Wilson hasn't gotten into the end zone since Week 2 though, and the turmoil under center for New York will give the second-year receiver some extra risk in Week 12 against Miami.