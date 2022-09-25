Wilson caught six of 10 targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 27-12 loss to the Bengals.

Wilson set up a field goal with a 23-yard catch on the Jets' first drive but left the game early in the second quarter after taking a shot to the ribs. The rookie first-round pick was rolling around in pain after the play but managed to return to the game in the second half and finished second on the team in receiving yards behind tight end Tyler Conklin (84). Wilson has been the favorite target for veteran Joe Flacco, but it remains to be seen how his fantasy outlook will be affected by the expected return of starting quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) in Week 4 against the Steelers.