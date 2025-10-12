Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said after Sunday's 13-11 loss to the Broncos in London that Wilson sustained a hip injury during the contest, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Wilson finished the day with three catches for 13 yards on eight targets.

Wilson didn't miss extensive time at any point in the contest, though Connor Hughes of SNY.tv noted that the receiver looked to be banged up following an incomplete pass on second down on the Jets' penultimate possession. Wilson stayed on the sideline for a third-and-10 play, but he was back on the field for the team's final drive of the day. The Jets should have more details on Wilson's injury when the team returns stateside to begin prep for a Week 7 matchup with the Panthers. Even if Wilson's hip issue doesn't limit him in practice during the upcoming week, Sunday's loss to Denver demonstrated that the wideout's weekly fantasy outlook can be volatile while he's tethered to a poor Jets passing attack. Quarterback Justin Fields dropped back just 26 times Week 6, taking nine sacks and completing only nine of 17 passes for 45 yards.