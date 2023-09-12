Wilson caught all five of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) exited the game on the Jets' first drive, and the starting quarterback may have suffered a season-ending injury. Zach Wilson (no relation) failed to get New York's top receiver involved consistently, but G. Wilson still came up with the highlight of the night on his game-tying, two-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Wilson used his right hand to knock a poorly thrown ball towards himself, then juggled it with the same hand and proceeded to gain possession while falling back for an early catch-of-the-year candidate. It was Garrett's first touchdown catch from Zach, who started nine games last season. The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year is a tremendous talent, but his fantasy stock would take a major hit in Week 2 against the Cowboys and for the rest of the season if Rodgers' feared Achilles tear is confirmed by tests in the coming days.