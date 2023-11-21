Wilson (elbow) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report.

Wilson also dealt with an elbow issue last week, but it didn't stop him from playing a typical 88 percent of snaps this past Sunday at Buffalo. His production (2-9-0 on eight targets) in that outing didn't match his previous four games, when he went for at least seven catches for 80 yards on 12 targets on each occasion. Perhaps the switch at quarterback from Zach Wilson to Tim Boyle can help get Garrett Wilson back on track, but first the second-year wide receiver again may have some listed restrictions on his reps ahead of Friday's contest against the Dolphins.