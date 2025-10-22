Wilson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson logged three straight 'DNPs' last week before being ruled out for Week 7 action, and he'll now have two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. The Jets view their star wideout as day-to-day, but if Wilson is unable to return to action this weekend, Josh Reynolds, Arian Smith and Allen Lazard would continue to see added WR reps in Week 8.