Wilson caught six of 10 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-22 loss to the Cowboys.

Rookie tight end Mason Taylor actually led the Jets in targets with 12 and catches with nine, but Wilson once again paced the team in receiving yards and was on the other end of Justin Fields' second TD toss of the afternoon on New York's final possession. While he has yet to hit 100 yards in a game this season, Wilson will take an impressive 33-382-4 line on 48 targets into a Week 6 tilt with Patrick Surtain and the Broncos' stingy secondary.