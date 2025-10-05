Jets' Garrett Wilson: Stretches for late TD in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson caught six of 10 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-22 loss to the Cowboys.
Rookie tight end Mason Taylor actually led the Jets in targets with 12 and catches with nine, but Wilson once again paced the team in receiving yards and was on the other end of Justin Fields' second TD toss of the afternoon on New York's final possession. While he has yet to hit 100 yards in a game this season, Wilson will take an impressive 33-382-4 line on 48 targets into a Week 6 tilt with Patrick Surtain and the Broncos' stingy secondary.
More News
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Makes spectacular TD grab in loss•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Gets into end zone in Week 3•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Four grabs as Fields gets concussed•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Clear top receiver in Week 1 loss•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Remains without catch in preseason•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Brief cameo in preseason opener•