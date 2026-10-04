Wilson caught three of four targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 23-12 loss to the Bears.

Wilson accounted for two of Geno Smith's three completions in the first half, and the star wide receiver finished with a team-high three catches as Smith completed only eight passes in a forgettable performance from New York's offense. Heading into Sunday's loss, Wilson had been averaging seven catches for 81 receiving yards per game. Wilson and the Jets will try to bounce back from this dud in Week 5 against the Browns.