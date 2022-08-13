Wilson recorded two receptions on three targets for 25 yards in Friday's 24-21 preseason win over the Eagles.

Wilson was targeted on Zach Wilson's (knee) first dropback of the game, though the pass fell incomplete. He remained on the field for a total of three possessions and tallied gains of 15 and 10 yards on his two receptions. Wilson is expected to have a prominent role in the Jets' offense during his rookie season, though Elijah Moore may have the upper hand as the team's top wideout early on.