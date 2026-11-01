Wilson caught six of 12 targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Raiders.

Wilson saw his second-highest target total of the season Sunday after being targeted a season-low three times in the Week 7 loss to Miami. After being outplayed by Omar Cooper in each of the previous two games, Wilson took a back seat to Adonai Mitchell in this one, as Mitchell caught seven of nine targets for 142 yards and a touchdown while Cooper went without a target. The Jets have three capable wide receivers for the first time in a while, but Wilson easily leads the team with 527 receiving yards heading into a Week 9 road game against the Chiefs, while Mitchell's a distant second with 265 receiving yards.