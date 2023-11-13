Wilson caught nine of 14 targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the Raiders.

Wilson was banged up throughout the game and spent some time talking to trainers on the sideline, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, but the star receiver managed to play through whatever was bothering him. He made a valiant leaping effort at Zach Wilson's Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the game, but the ball bounced away incomplete. Wilson has at least 12 targets and 80 receiving yards in each of the last four games, giving him a high floor heading into a Week 11 road game in Buffalo.