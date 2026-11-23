Wilson caught three of five targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chargers.

Wilson led the team in receiving yards and targets as Geno Smith threw for just 176 yards, though Wilson wasn't on the receiving end of any of Smith's three touchdown passes. The Jets' No. 1 wideout hasn't scored since Week 5, and Wilson has fallen short of 45 receiving yards four times this season, though he has also topped 100 yards three times. Wilson will face a Dolphins defense in Week 12 that held him to a season-low 26 receiving yards in their Week 7 meeting.