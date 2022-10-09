Wilson caught three of four targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Dolphins.

Wilson was quiet for the second time in as many Zach Wilson starts at quarterback, though that was the case for all of New York's wide receivers in this one, as the Jets trampled Miami with five rushing touchdowns. The rookie first-round pick could benefit from a more pass-heavy game script in Week 6 against the Packers, but Wilson's usage will likely continue to ebb and flow in a New York offense with a lot of mouths to feed.