Jets GM Darren Mougey said Monday that he plans to exercise the fifth-year option on Wilson's rookie contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilson's rookie contract will now run through 2026, with a fifth-year option for the final season projected at $16.8 million. He's likely still hoping for an extension this offseason after starting his career with three straight 1,000-yard campaigns as a high-volume target in bad offenses. The Jets figure to run the ball more now that they have dual-threat Justin Fields at quarterback, but Wilson should see a lot of targets anyway, as there isn't much competition for Fields' attention after the offense lost WR Davante Adams and TE Tyler Conklin this offseason.