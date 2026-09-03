Wilson is set to top a Jets wide receiver depth chart that also includes Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper, Isaiah Williams, Tim Patrick and Arian Smith, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

Wilson led the Jets with 395 receiving yards in 2025 despite missing 10 of the last 11 games due to a knee injury. The 2022 first-round pick has regained health, while the passing offense around him has undergone a significant makeover, with veteran QB Geno Smith and rookie first-round pass catchers Cooper and Kenyon Sadiq (abdomen) among the team's most notable additions. Wilson exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons despite uneven QB play prior to falling well short of that mark in his injury-shortened fourth campaign.