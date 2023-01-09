Wilson caught nine of 17 targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Dolphins. He finishes his rookie season with 83 catches for 1,103 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 147 targets.

Wilson had a phenomenal rookie season, establishing himself as the team's clear No. 1 wide receiver while setting the Jets rookie record in receiving yards. His production was even more impressive given New York's quarterback carousel of Zach Wilson, Mike White (ribs) and Joe Flacco, who peppered the 2022 first-round pick out of Ohio State with targets in the season finale. If the Jets can upgrade under center in 2023, Wilson would be well positioned to avoid a sophomore slump.