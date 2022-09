Wilson caught four of eight targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Ravens.

Wilson finished second behind Corey Davis (77) in receiving yards, totaling three more than Elijah Moore. Each of New York's top three wide receivers were heavily involved in the game plan, which should continue to be the case moving forward. Joe Flacco's expected to start under center once again in Week 2 against the Browns after filling in for Zach Wilson (knee) against Baltimore.