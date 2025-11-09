Wilson (knee) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com had already reported Friday that Wilson was on track to suit up Week 10, so Schefter's report adds further credence to the belief that the wideout will return to the lineup after missing the previous two contests prior to the Jets' Week 9 bye. Wilson draws a difficult matchup against a tough Browns defense, but he has dominated the passing-game targets when available, which cements his status as a quality fantasy starter.