Wilson (elbow) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson had been estimated as a limited participant Tuesday for the Jets' walk-through session, but he took every rep Wednesday during a more traditional practice to clear up any concern about his availability for Friday's game against the Dolphins. After putting together a 57-651-2 receiving line on 103 targets through the Jets' first 10 games while playing primarily with Zack Wilson at quarterback, Wilson will now look to establish rapport with veteran journeyman Tim Boyle, who has been named the Jets' Week 12 starter.