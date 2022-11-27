Wilson caught five of eight targets for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears. He added one rushing attempt for minus-1 yard.
Wilson showed immediate chemistry with new starting quarterback Mike White, catching three of four targets for 32 yards on the opening drive, including an eight-yard touchdown. The pair hooked up again in the second quarter for a 54-yard touchdown, on which Wilson showed off his shiftiness after the catch. At least for one game, White looked like a considerable upgrade over Zach Wilson under center, which has the rookie wide receiver's arrow pointing up ahead of a Week 13 matchup with a leaky Minnesota secondary.
