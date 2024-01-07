Wilson has exited Sunday's game against the Patriots to be evaluated for a concussion, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Wilson sustained a hard hit to the head when Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers collided with him following an incomplete pass in the third quarter. The second-year wideout has helped off the field before being taken to the locker room, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Wilson exited the game with two catches (on five targets) for a team-high 34 receiving yards. With the Jets already eliminated from playoff contention, it's likely that the team will take every precaution with the 2022 first-round pick, who came into Sunday's action with 93 receptions for 1,008 yards and three touchdowns this season.
