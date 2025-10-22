Jets' Garrett Wilson: Viewed as day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (knee) is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Wilson, who approached Week 7 action with a 'doubtful' designation, was predictably inactive for the Jets' loss to the Panthers, but as the wideout distances himself from the hyperextended knee he sustained in Week 5, it's possible he could rejoin the mix this weekend. A return to practice in the coming days, in any capacity, would support that notion after Wilson logged three straight 'DNPs' last week.
More News
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Inactive Sunday•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Doubtful to face Panthers•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Not seen at practice Thursday•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Could miss a couple of weeks•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Appears to avoid serious injury•