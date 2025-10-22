Wilson (knee) is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Wilson, who approached Week 7 action with a 'doubtful' designation, was predictably inactive for the Jets' loss to the Panthers, but as the wideout distances himself from the hyperextended knee he sustained in Week 5, it's possible he could rejoin the mix this weekend. A return to practice in the coming days, in any capacity, would support that notion after Wilson logged three straight 'DNPs' last week.