Wilson caught six of seven targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams.

Wilson was limited to just one catch for 15 yards in the first half while Davante Adams led the team with five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. The script flipped to a degree after halftime, as Wilson out-gained Adams, 39-16. Wilson has been the No. 2 option in the passing game rather than the co-No. 1 in recent weeks, so he'll be a less trustworthy fantasy option than Adams in Week 17 against the Bills.