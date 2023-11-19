Wilson (elbow) remains listed as questionable but is on track to play Sunday against the Bills, a source confirmed to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wilson said after Friday's practice that he was leaning toward playing through his injured right elbow Sunday, and the wideout is seemingly continuing to make progress in his recovery as the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff approaches. The Jets will officially clear Wilson for Sunday's contest with the release of their inactive list, which will be posted 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Assuming he's active for the contest as expected, Wilson shouldn't face any major restrictions with his snaps. Wilson has accounted for 35 percent of the Jets' receiving yardage on the season, putting together a 55-642-2 line on 95 targets through nine games.