Wilson (undisclosed) went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-10 loss in Dallas, Connor Hughes of SportsNet New York reports. He caught wo of eight targets for 83 yards and a touchdown prior to getting hurt.

Wilson checked himself out of the game and went into the blue medical tent after consulting with trainers along the sideline. He was taken to the locker room in the final minutes of the blowout loss, in which Wilson scored New York's only touchdown on a 68-yard catch and run. Per Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media, head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson had the wind knocked out of him and should be fine moving forward. Zach Wilson struggled to get Wilson the ball against a tough Dallas defense. Despite opening the season on a two-game touchdown streak, Wilson will have a low touch floor in Week 3 against the Patriots, even if his injury doesn't lead to additional missed time.