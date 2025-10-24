Coach Aaron Glenn noted Friday that Wilson (knee) will be out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

With the Jets on bye in Week 9, the star wideout's next chance to see game action will occur Nov. 9 versus the Browns. In Wilson's continued absence, Josh Reynolds, Arian Smith and Allen Lazard are on track to lead the Jets' receiving corps against Cincinnati, though the team's Week 8 starting QB has yet to be revealed by Glenn.