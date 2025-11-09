default-cbs-image
Wilson (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Wilson didn't log a catch on three targets. The wideout approached Week 10 action listed as questionable due to a knee injury, but at this stage it's unclear if if his current issue is a setback related to that, or a new injury.

