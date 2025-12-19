Coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Wilson (knee) will remain on IR for the rest of the season, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

With the Jets 3-11 and out of playoff contention, there was no need to rush Wilson -- who last played in Week 10 -- back into action. The team's star wideout thus finishes his 2025 campaign with 36 catches (on 59 targets) for 395 yards and four TDs in seven games. Per Glenn, the Jets "just wanted to be smart with (Wilson) because he's a key cog of what we're doing here" The 2022 first-rounder remains under contract with New York through the 2030 campaign, and looking ahead he'll have plenty of time to recover from his knee issue ahead of next season, and when he next takes the field his supporting cast will no doubt be different, with upgrades at QB and WR presumably offseason priorities for the Jets.