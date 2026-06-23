Jets' Geno Smith: Incident being investigated

Smith is being investigated in relation to a Sunday afternoon incident in which a woman accused him of battery, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Per Cimini, a Davie, Florida police spokesperson noted Tuesday: "We were informed (Monday) evening that, during review, it was determined that this case is being further investigated by detectives. It is active and we cannot release any additional information at this time." Smith was acquired in a March trade with the Raiders and was subsequently named the Jets' starting quarterback for 2026. The team's training camp is set to open July 25th for rookies and July 28 for veteran players.