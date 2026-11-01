Smith completed 20 of 32 passes for 290 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Raiders. He also rushed once for four yards.

Smith threw second-quarter touchdown passes of 18 yards to Isaiah Williams and 12 yards to Adonai Mitchell while coming 10 yards shy of his second 300-yard passing performance of the season. The veteran QB had a chance to orchestrate a game-winning drive against his former team, but the Jets' comeback bid came up short when Smith threw an end-zone interception from the Raiders' 35-yard line with seven seconds remaining. Smith has been picked off in each of his last three outings after going without an interception through five starts to open his second tenure with the Jets. He'll take a 12:3 TD:INT into a Week 9 trip to Kansas City.