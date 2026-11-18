Smith (ankle), who was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, said afterward that he intends to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Beyond noting that Smith will start if healthy, head coach Aaron Glenn hasn't confirmed that Smith will be available this weekend, but the quarterback's ability to practice in some capacity Wednesday is at least an encouraging sign for his status. Cimini notes that Smith was walking with a noticeable limp three days after injuring his left ankle in a Week 10 loss to the Bills, so the veteran signal-caller's mobility could be compromised to some degree if he gets the green light to play against the Chargers. Rookie Cade Klubnik would be in line for his first NFL start in the event Smith isn't deemed healthy enough to play this weekend.