Smith completed 17 of 30 pass attempts for 182 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Browns. He also rushed five times for seven yards and lost a fumble.

Smith threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson on the team's first drive, but New York's passing game was quiet the rest of the way while playing through rainy conditions for the second time in as many home games. The veteran QB, who celebrated his 36th birthday Saturday, has a tidy 6:0 TD:INT, though Smith has put the ball on the ground in all but one game while losing two of four fumbles. Smith and the Jets will hope to get some of their injured skill position players back in Week 6 against the Patriots. Kenyon Sadiq (concussion) joined that growing list during Sunday's win.