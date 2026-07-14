Jets' Geno Smith: No longer being investigated

Smith's case relating to an accusation of battery in June is now considered inactive by the Town of Davie Police Department, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Smith is no longer being actively investigated by Florida police relating to the June incident. It remains to be seen whether Smith may face any form of discipline from the NFL. The 35-year-old quarterback is set to kick off training camp, which begins July 28 for veteran players, as the Jets' undisputed starting quarterback. Cade Klubnik (back), Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe are positioned to compete for the backup role behind Smith.