Smith completed 18 of 32 passes for 165 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 35-12 loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed once for eight yards.

Smith struggled in the absence of top wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion), as the Jets made four field goals in the first half before getting blanked in the second half. The veteran QB posted his second-lowest total of the season for passing yards and was held without a touchdown for the first time since Week 1. Smith could be busy in Week 10 with the 2-7 Jets likely to be forced into a pass-heavy game plan if they fall behind against the Bills.