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Jets' Geno Smith: Not playing Friday due to foot soreness

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers due to a sore foot, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

On Tuesday, coach Aaron Glenn told Al Iannazzone of Newsday that Smith and the rest of the Jets' starters would log some snaps Friday. While an injury to Smith has quelled those plans, the team isn't concerned about it, and he'd play through it if it was the regular season. Instead, New York will take a cautious approach with their starting quarterback, meaning his next chance for exhibition action is next Friday at Pittsburgh.

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