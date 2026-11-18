Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Smith (ankle) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Smith was unable to return to this past Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Bills after tweaking his left ankle in the third quarter, but medical tests conducted after the game revealed no major injury. The veteran signal-caller will still be operating with a cap on his reps to begin Week 11 prep, and Glenn acknowledged that the Jets will wait and see how Smith fares as the week rolls along before a decision is made on his status for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Rookie Cade Klubnik would be in line to start in Los Angeles if Smith isn't cleared to play.