Smith (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Smith was also deemed limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, so he may need to work fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Chargers without an injury designation. For his part, the Jets' QB1 isn't worried about his Week 11 availability, with ESPN's Rich Cimini noting Wednesday that while Smith still was walking with a noticeable limp at that point, the signal caller stated that he intends to play this weekend." That's the plan," Smith said. "Obviously, you've got to take it day by day, but that's the plan."