Jets' Geno Smith: Scheduled to play in preseason opener

Coach Aaron Glenn noted Tuesday that the Jets' starters, a group that includes Smith, will play in Friday's preseason opener against the Buccaneers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

It remains to be seen how much work Smith will see Friday, but after the veteran QB gets his reps in, Cade Klubnik, Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe are candidates to see action against Tampa Bay. As the coming campaign approaches, Smith is slated to lead a New York offense paced by top RB Breece Hall, with WRs Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper, as well as TEs Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) and Mason Taylor on track to be the team's top pass-catching options.