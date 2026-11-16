Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Smith will get further imaging on his ankle Monday, Antwan V. Staley of the New York Daily News reports.

Glenn said that he won't have an update on Smith's status until later in the week once his MRI results are read, but the coach noted that Smith -- if healthy -- will remain the Jets' starting quarterback heading into next Sunday's game against the Chargers. Smith played less than half of the Jets' offensive snaps in this past Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Bills, missing time while getting checked for a concussion and then due to the ankle injury. Backup Cade Klubnik finished out the game under center in place of Smith, who completed 13 of 21 throws for 148 yards before exiting for good in the third quarter.