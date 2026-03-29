Jets coach Aaron Glenn said in an interview with the NFL Network there's "no doubt about it" that Smith will be the team's starting quarterback.

Smith was traded from Las Vegas to New York on March 10th, when Justin Fields (knee) was still on the roster following an injury-shortened season as the Jets' starting quarterback. Fields was then dealt to the Chiefs on March 16th, leaving Smith as easily the most experienced QB on the Jets' roster ahead of Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook. Glenn also said in his interview about Smith that, "It means to have a bona fide starter come in and lead this offense to where it needs to go." During his lone season with the Raiders, Smith completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,025 yards and a 19:17 touchdown-to-interception ratio. That was the third-worst TD-INT ratio of the 35-year-old's career, behind only his first two seasons when he previously started for the Jets in 2013 and 2014. Smith was a journeyman backup before finally getting another chance to be the starting quarterback for the Seahawks from 2022 to 2024. He totaled 71 touchdowns to 35 interceptions as the starter in Seattle, and he completed at least 65 percent of his passes in each season as the QB1.