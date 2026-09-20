Smith completed 27 of 41 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Packers. He also rushed five times for 17 yards.

Smith navigated the Jets to a 17-7 lead with 11:04 remaining in the fourth quarter, but New York's offense stalled down the stretch, with a turnover on downs sandwiched around two punts on the team's final three possessions. Making his first home start for the Jets in nearly a decade, Smith threw his first touchdown pass of the season on a five-yard connection with Garrett Wilson in the third quarter. Smith hasn't turned the ball over but has just 462 passing yards heading into a Week 3 road game against the Lions, who allowed three touchdown passes apiece to Tyler Shough and Josh Allen.